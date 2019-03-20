|
Rick Nelson
Knoxville, TN
Rick Nelson, 63, of Knoxville passed away Friday, March 15.
Rick was born and raised in Knoxville. He graduated from Fulton. He never met a stranger and liked by everyone he met, thanks to his easy-going and friendly personality.
He was an avid photographer and outdoorsman, loves he shared with his family through many Cades Cove picnics.
He converted to Catholicism over 25 years ago and was very proud of his faith.
He met Shelby Nelson, and together they raised his greatest pride and accomplishment, their 4 children.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Vada Nelson.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren, John and Rebecca Nelson (Abram, 5), Carey and Ben Gadd (Gabe, 10, Josie, 5), Emily Nelson and Eric Nelson, and his supportive
family members Rose and Phyllis Vandergriff, and many supportive friends.
A funeral mass will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on March 22, at 11am.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019