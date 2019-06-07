|
|
Rick Reynolds, 56, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.
Beloved son, proud father, and cherished brother was preceded in death by his mother, Janice M. Bolton, and his beloved dog Vanya. He is survived by his father, Charles; his son, Christopher; his sister and brother-in-law Wanda and Tony Simerly; his nephew and niece Jonathon and Stephanie Simerly.
His life will be celebrated privately by his family.
Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019