Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
544 Broadway
Knoxville, TN
Rick Wise


1957 - 2019
Rick Wise Obituary
Rick Wise

Knoxville - Ricky "Rick" Dewayne Wise, age 62, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He fought a brave 10-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer and his body was healed on December 3 as he entered heaven with a smile on his face. Rick was a native Knoxvillian, born October 8, 1957 and educated at Lincoln Park Elementary, Christenberry Jr. High, Fulton High School and the University of TN- Knoxville. He was employed at the University of TN for 34 years, retiring in October 2019.

Rick was a former member and youth leader at Lincoln Park Baptist Church and a current member of Fellowship Church Middlebrook where he was involved in children's ministry for several years. He was most proud of his association with YOKE Youth Ministries where he mentored hundreds of middle school, college students and volunteers and formed life-long friendships for more than 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Johnson Wise; in-laws, John and Marie Denton Pressley; godson, Jordan Camp and best friend and brother-in-law, Richard Pressley. Rick is survived by his beautiful children, Arman Connor and Kimball Grace Wise; mother of his children and friend, Claudia Pressley (Russell Dern); father and stepmother, Marion and Vivian Wise; beloved sister, Debbie Wise Eldridge (Tracy); brothers, Toby (Melissa) Wise and Greg Wise; niece and nephews, Aaron and Logan Eldridge and Blake, Britain and Baylor Wise; sister-in-law, Judy Morton Pressley; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Rick was also blessed to have many special friends to walk with him through this last journey.

A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 544 Broadway, Knoxville, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00pm. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick's memory may be made to YOKE Youth Ministries, P.O. Box 3492, Knoxville, TN 37927. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
