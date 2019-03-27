Services
Rickey Lee Boyd died peacefully in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 70. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Faye Boyd of Livonia, Michigan. Rick is survived by his wife Kathy; daughter and son-in-law Nicole and Jeff Selleck; son and his partner Jacob Boyd and Katie Larsen; sister and brother-in-law, Barb and John Martz; special granddaughters Caitlin and Elyse Selleck; nephews John and Kenny Martz; two grand-nephews; and many friends and loved ones. Rick was born May 10, 1948 in Durango, Colorado. He graduated from Edsel Ford High School in Dearborn, Michigan, and later served in the U. S. Army's Police Corps. Following his military service, he received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University. Rick did post graduate work at the FBI's National Academy. His long and varied career in law enforcement included working as a lieutenant for the MSU Police Department, Undersheriff of Ingham County (Michigan), president of the Michigan Sheriff's Association, Chief of Police for the University of Pittsburgh, Station Commander for the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and instructor for the National White Collar Crime Center. In retirement, Rick became an accomplished genealogist, and freely offered his time and research expertise to others. His friends and family will remember him as an intelligent,

honest, loving and funny man. Per Rick's request, there will be no funeral. Memorials may be made to Michigan Law Enforcement Memorial at Michigan Dept. of Technology, Mgmt. & Financial Services, Cashiering Unit, P.O. Box 30681, Lansing, Michigan 48909-8181 or to The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
