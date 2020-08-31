Rickey Lynn Fortenberry
Knoxville - Rickey Lynn Fortenberry, 62, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. Rickey was of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Rachel Fortenberry; Sister, Brenda Maples and Brother, Randy Fortenberry. Rickey is survived by Brothers, J.B (Charlotte) Fortenberry, Charles "Buddy" Fortenberry; Sisters, Sandy McMurray, Kathy (Teddy) McCloud and Karen Johnson, Several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. A memorial service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at Tuckahoe Baptist Church Rev. Teddy McCloud will officiate. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com