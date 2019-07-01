|
|
Rickey Rowland
Knoxville - Rickey Allen Rowland "Rick", age 66, of Knoxville, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He joined the US Army in 1971 after attending Friendsville High School. He served in the 3rd Armored Division in Germany. Upon his discharge, Rick was employed by Alcoa where he worked for over 30 years. He was a welder and served as a union steward. He was a member of The United Steelworkers of America, Local 309 Alcoa TN. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. A.J. and Jo Rowland. Survived by his daughters, Missy Roberts and fiancé Brad Hicks, Shelly Parton; grandchildren, Cody Rowland, Caleb Parton, Cassidy and Bryson Roberts; great-granddaughter, Falen Rowland; sister and brother- in-law, Tami and Don Yager; lifelong friend and brother-in-law, Jimmy Smith; niece, Haley and girlfriend, Lori Guffey. Special thank you to Brenda Welch his caregiver. Graveside service will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at East TN Veterans Cemetery, Governor John Sevier Highway, at 11:30 am with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the fund. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Hwy
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 1, 2019