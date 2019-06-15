Services
Lenoir City - Rickie Scarbrough Arden age 71 of Lenoir City passed away suddenly on June 10, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith. Rickie was a former employee of Union Carbide and Kimberly Clark in Loudon. She loved to fish, camp and being outdoors. She also enjoyed going to ball games and events for her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Doris Phibbs Scarbrough. Rickie is survived by her siblings: Jerry Scarbrough (Hester) of Loudon, Debbie Jones, Neal Scarbrough (Linda), and Chris Scarbrough all of Lenoir City; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and her beloved pet and furry companion, Chico. Private services are being planned. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 15, 2019
