1/1
Rickie Lee (Rick) Kirby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rickie (Rick) Lee Kirby

Knoxville - Rickie (Rick) Lee Kirby - age 66 of Knoxville,TN passed away at home on November 20, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mabel Kirby and wife, Connie Kirby.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah (Hall) Kirby of Kingsport, TN; his daughter Lori (Kirby) Sowers and husband, Joel of Corryton, TN, and his son

Michael Kirby and wife, Jessica of North Augusta, SC; grand-daughters, Lillian and Audrey Sowers and Claire and Hazel Kirby; brother William Kirby Jr. and wife Teresa of Sevierville, TN; niece Julie Kirby, as well as many special friends and family.

Rick loved his wife, children, and grand-daughters fiercely. He was a great photographer that enjoyed collecting and restoring vintage cameras. He loved photographing nature and wildlife with special attention to detail and clarity.

At Rick's request, he will be cremated with a memorial service to be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Funeral Home
4997 Memorial Blvd
Kingsport, TN 37664
4232882081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Lawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved