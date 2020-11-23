Rickie (Rick) Lee Kirby



Knoxville - Rickie (Rick) Lee Kirby - age 66 of Knoxville,TN passed away at home on November 20, 2020.



He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mabel Kirby and wife, Connie Kirby.



He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah (Hall) Kirby of Kingsport, TN; his daughter Lori (Kirby) Sowers and husband, Joel of Corryton, TN, and his son



Michael Kirby and wife, Jessica of North Augusta, SC; grand-daughters, Lillian and Audrey Sowers and Claire and Hazel Kirby; brother William Kirby Jr. and wife Teresa of Sevierville, TN; niece Julie Kirby, as well as many special friends and family.



Rick loved his wife, children, and grand-daughters fiercely. He was a great photographer that enjoyed collecting and restoring vintage cameras. He loved photographing nature and wildlife with special attention to detail and clarity.



At Rick's request, he will be cremated with a memorial service to be held at a later date.









