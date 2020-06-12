Ricky Allen Bridges
Ricky Allen Bridges

Knoxville - Ricky Allen Bridges, 56, passed away Wednesday June 10th, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Bridges. Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Libbie Bridges; daughter Brittney Bridges (Hans); sons A. Blake Bridges (Sara), Mason Bridges (Brittany); grandchildren Chase, Addison, Lincoln, Brinlee, Maya, Kaden, and Kobe; mother, Jewel Bridges; 7 brothers; 4 sisters and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with service to follow at 7:00pm, Rev. Danny Bridges officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:00pm Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00pm interment. Pallbearers: Jerry, Matt, Jeff Bridges, James "Stimmy" Kernell, Tony Johnson, Jason Bailey. Honorary Pallbearer Kenny Bridges. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
JUN
13
Service
07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
JUN
14
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
JUN
14
Interment
02:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
