Ricky Allen Bridges
Knoxville - Ricky Allen Bridges, 56, passed away Wednesday June 10th, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Bridges. Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Libbie Bridges; daughter Brittney Bridges (Hans); sons A. Blake Bridges (Sara), Mason Bridges (Brittany); grandchildren Chase, Addison, Lincoln, Brinlee, Maya, Kaden, and Kobe; mother, Jewel Bridges; 7 brothers; 4 sisters and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with service to follow at 7:00pm, Rev. Danny Bridges officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:00pm Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00pm interment. Pallbearers: Jerry, Matt, Jeff Bridges, James "Stimmy" Kernell, Tony Johnson, Jason Bailey. Honorary Pallbearer Kenny Bridges. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.