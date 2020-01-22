|
|
Ricky Bowling
Knoxville - Ricky A. Bowling age 63, of Knoxville Tn, went to be with the lord on December 30, 2019. Ricky loved Indian artifacts, Antique Cars and animals.
Ricky was preceded in death by Parents Ed and Reba, Son Joseph, Brothers Paul and Jack and Wife Glenda "Kay".
He is survived by Children Dustin, Misty, Josh, and Ricky, Special Niece Katelyn, Grandchildren his precious Amilliah, Laci, Cloi, Sky, Leia, Austin, and Malia, Brothers Gary, Terry, and Ronnie, Sisters Debra and Kim, Sister in laws Cheryl, Penny, and Nancy (Billy), and Lots of Nephews and Nieces.
The family will have a Memorial Service Friday January 24, 2020 from 6:30-8:00 PM at Church of the Savior Officiated by Minister Tonya Barnette. Ricky wanted to be cremated and his ashes placed with the love of his life Kay. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Young Williams Animal Center 3201 Division Street Knoxville Tn 37919. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020