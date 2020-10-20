1/1
Ricky Lewis Lawson
1954 - 2020
Ricky Lewis Lawson

Oak Ridge - Ricky Lewis Lawson, 66, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home. He was born to parents Bill and Jean Smith Lawson on June 8, 1954 in Kentucky. Rick graduated from Oak Ridge High School, and received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee and his Master's degree from Tennessee Tech University. He retired from the Knox County School system in 2019.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by daughter Kristan Howerton.

Rick is survived by twin daughters Lauren Woods and Stephanie Minshew as well as his grandchildren, Alexandra, Gabriella, Abigail, Riley, Emma, Haley, Aiden, and Amber. He is also survived by his mother Jean; his sister Gail and her husband Richard Jones, and by his brother Danny Lawson and wife Bozena.

Rick will be remembered for his love of music, nature, UT football, but above all, his love for his family.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
