Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Ricky Lynn Macklin

Ricky Lynn Macklin Obituary
Ricky Lynn Macklin

Knoxville - Ricky Lynn Macklin, born on December 19, 1955 in Knoxville, TN, passed away after a brief illness on July 26, 2019. Rick did his best in all his years in this world to pass on his awesomeness to his two sons, Jeff and Joe Macklin. He also had all the love in the world for his three grandsons; Joseph, Preston, and Gabriel. Rick is also survived by his brother Junior Browning, the love of his life, Nina Carrol, and countless friends. Rick was the most selfless man to walk on this planet, and would give every ounce of energy he could to anyone who needed it. He was not active in any official ministries or groups, but touched everyone's life in a positive way if they ever had the pleasure to meet him. There is a giant hole in the world now that Rick has left us. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
