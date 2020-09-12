Ricky Lynn SavageWashburn - Ricky Lynn (Burt) Savage-age 59 of Washburn passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lori Savage; parents, Delmer and Peggy Savage; siblings, Ray Savage, Kay Savage and Pamela Gail Riffey.Survivors, daughters, Brandy (Aaron) Brown, Katelyn Wallace, Caleb Sammons, grandchild, Brooklynn Brown; beloved nephew, Dustin Meredith. Brothers, Terry and Gary Savage; sisters, Tammy Hankins, Teresa Clifton and Patsy Geams.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Sunday, September 13, 2020 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Colen Scearce officiating with music by Jasmine Johnson. Interment 11 A.M. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet by 10:30 A.M. Monday at the funeral home to proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers: Dennis Johnson, Jackson Johnson, Dustin Meredith, Roger Hankins, Rodney Collins, Chris Collins. Honorary Pallbearers: Caleb Sammons, Aaron Brown, James Hensley, Matthew Hunter. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.