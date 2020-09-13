Ricky Lynn SavageWashburn - Ricky Lynn (Burt) Savage-age 59 of Washburn passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lori Savage; parents, Delmer and Peggy Savage; siblings, Ray Savage, Kay Savage and Pamela Gail Riffey.Survivors, daughters, Brandy (Aaron) Brown, Katelyn Wallace, Caleb Sammons, grandchild, Brooklynn Brown; beloved nephew, Dustin Meredith. Brothers, Terry and Gary Savage; sisters, Tammy Hankins, Teresa Clifton and Patsy Geams.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Monday, September 14, 2020 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Monday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Colen Scearce officiating with music by Jasmine Johnson. Interment 2 P.M. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet by 1:30 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home to proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers: Dennis Johnson, Jackson Johnson, Dustin Meredith, Roger Hankins, Rodney Collins, Chris Collins. Honorary Pallbearers: Caleb Sammons, Aaron Brown, James Hensley, Matthew Hunter. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.