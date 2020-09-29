Ricky Meredith
Knoxville - Ricky Eugene Meredith, age 59, passed away September 27, 2020. Preceded in death by stepmother who raised him; Wanda Meredith, mother; Joan Finchum, grandparents; John and Sadie Meredith, as well as many uncles and aunts. Survived by father; Herman Meredith, brother; Dennis Lynn Meredith, aunt; Dorothy Johnson of Ohio, as well as several cousins. Call at convenience will be held from 9:00 - 5:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM graveside service on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.