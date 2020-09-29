1/
Ricky Meredith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Meredith

Knoxville - Ricky Eugene Meredith, age 59, passed away September 27, 2020. Preceded in death by stepmother who raised him; Wanda Meredith, mother; Joan Finchum, grandparents; John and Sadie Meredith, as well as many uncles and aunts. Survived by father; Herman Meredith, brother; Dennis Lynn Meredith, aunt; Dorothy Johnson of Ohio, as well as several cousins. Call at convenience will be held from 9:00 - 5:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM graveside service on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Graveside service
01:45 PM
Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved