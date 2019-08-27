Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Knoxville - Ricky Eugene Ogle, age 64, went to be with the Lord on August 23, 2019. Rick was a Knoxville native, graduated from West High School, and attended the University of Tennessee and remained a loyal Vols fan for life. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He led a full and happy life with his wife of 36 years. He and his wife, Deneas Ogle, started A-1 Auto Dealers in 1986. He loved to travel with his family and never met a stranger. Member of Second United Methodist Church of Knoxville, his faith in the LORD was unwavering. He and his wife loved attending concerts and they never left each other's side. Preceded in death by his parents, Eugene "Boomer"

Ogle and Helen Ogle; brother, Jimmy Ray Ogle; sister, Patricia Hill. Rick is survived by his wife, Deneas Ogle; daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Erik Draper and grandchildren, Jeremy and Emma McCarter; son and wife, Greg and Hope McGill; grandchildren, Zhi and Zane McElroy; daughter-in-law, Courtney Darrington and grandchildren, Lexi McGill and Lacy Berkofsky; sisters, Joy Polson and Brenda (Harold) Polson; sister-in-law, Melissa Rhinehart and many beloved nieces and nephews. Rick had a deep love for family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Lamentations 3:22-23 The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. Services for Mr. Ogle are private but condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019
