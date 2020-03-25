|
|
Ricky Pratt
Knoxville - Ricky V. Pratt- age 65 of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Ricky was a friend to many, beloved especially by his dog, Koda. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Betty Jo Pratt. He is survived by his Father, V.C. Pratt; Brother, Mark (Kimberly) Pratt; Nephews Justin (Hannah) Pratt and Derek (Alyson) Pratt; Great Nephews and Nieces; Lincoln, Asher, Kylee, Ansley, Lydia and Whitley Pratt. Due to current CDC guidelines, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020