Knoxville - Ricky V. Pratt- age 65 of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Ricky was a friend to many, beloved especially by his dog, Koda. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jo Pratt. He is survived by his father, V.C. Pratt; brother, Mark (Kimberly) Pratt; nephews, Justin (Hannah) Pratt and Derek (Alyson) Pratt; great nephews and nieces, Lincoln, Asher, Kylee, Ansley, Lydia and Whitley Pratt. The family will receive friends 12:00-1:30 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1:30 PM with Rev. Justin Pratt officiating. After the service, they will proceed to Eastview Memorial Gardens for the entombment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
