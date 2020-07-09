Ricky Randall Cate



Strawberry Plains - Ricky Randall Cate, age 35, of Strawberry Plains, passed away June 30, 2020 at home with his family and friends by his side. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at a young age and those who love him take comfort that he is at peace in his heavenly home. Ricky was kind hearted and could brighten a room with his smile and humor. He will be greatly missed by many. He was a 2003 graduate of Jefferson County High School, and he served in The United States Navy. He was preceded in death by father, Rick Cate, Jr.; brothers, Tommy Cate and Austin Duke; grandparents, Tom and Ruth Cate; grandfather, James Hubert Riddle; uncles, Randy Riddle and Billy Cate. He is survived by fiancé, Icey Carter and his boys, AJ Doyle and Jax Doyle; mother, Linda Widner and step-fathers, Steve Duke and Mark Widner; step-mother, Ilene Cate; brothers, Seth Widner (niece, Ayden), Drew Widner, Ian Widner, Toby Cate; sisters, Christy Cate and Brandie Bradwell; step-brother, Brad Graham; grandparents, Charlie and Betty Lenear, special aunts, Renea Sarfi and Beth Griffith; uncles Chip Lenear, Keith Sarfi, and Mark Griffith; special friends, Adam Swann, Kayla Dunn and his Godson Brody Dunn, Dustin Goodrich, Dustin Loveday, and Matt Garrett. He also had several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other special friends too numerous to mention. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 10, at First Baptist Church in Strawberry Plains. Receiving friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. with service at 8 p.m. officiated by Pastor Tony Hayes. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Strawberry Plains Youth Group, 3100 W. Old Andrew Johnson Highway, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871.









