Ricosia Y. Johnson
Nashville - Affectionally known as "Co Co", Ricosia was born on January 17, 2000 to Jakytra Johnson and the late Rico Mack in Knoxville, Tennessee. Ricosia attended elementary school in Knoxville and later attended Metro Nashville Public Schools, where she graduated John Overton High School, Class of 2018. A true fashionista at heart, Ricosia influenced many through her style. She enjoyed the essence of beauty and often displayed her creativity, especially with hair. Ricosia will be greatly missed by her entire family, her friends, and all who knew and loved her. Although she experienced some struggle, Ricosia spent her last days reading her Bible in search of her Lord and Savior. Her work here is done. Therefore, we, as her family who are left to mourn her loss, are convinced that she will rest in peace.
Preceded in death by her father.
Left to cherish her memory: loving and devoted mother, Jakytra Johnson (Nashville); devoted grandmother, Tanya Johnson (Nashville) and Karen Herman (Knoxville); grandfathers, Darryl Johnson and Terry Mack, Sr. (both
of Knoxville); sisters, JaTerria Grove and Sadiyah Johnson (both of Nashville), Eboni Mack, Adaisha Robinson, and Tyki Robinson (all of Knoxville); brothers, Tyshaun Washington and Jasign McCraw (both of Knoxville); uncles, Dante Smith (Nashville), Kenan "Binky" Cole, Darryl Johnson, Jr., Taron Mack, Kamarin Mack, and Shawn Herman (all of Knoxville); aunts, Darisha Johnson and Cherain Johnson Patterson (both of Knoxville) and Angela Johnson (Louisville, KY); special furry friend , Yorkshire Terrier, Shadow; a host of other family and friends.
Friday, July 24, 2020, a public walk through visitation begins at 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m at Clinton Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 546 College Street, Knoxville, TN. A private graveside will follow. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks will be required. A white dove release will conclude this service. Flowers may be delivered to the church during this time. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
