Riley Collins
Rutledge - In loving memory of Riley "Riles" "Dad" "Dawgo" Collins. Riley was gifted to this world on August 24th, 1964. He married the love of his life Nelda Susette "Susie" Collins on March 30th, 1984. Riley served his life purposely leading by example and always doing what's right. Riley was a hard worker and never complained to anyone. Riley was the best father, husband, grandfather, and friend anyone could ask for. Riley had a brilliant mind and could make or fix anything that was presented to him. Riley had an unprecedented love for flying and earned his private pilot's license at the age of 26. Riley flew graciously through the air and through life.
He is survived by his wife Susie, his children; Ronnie and Autumn Collins, Elisha Banks, Mary and Lucas Croxdale, grandchildren Dylan Banks, Tanner Collins, Griffin Collins, and expected granddaughter "powder puff" whom he loved with all his heart. He is preceded in death by his father Clifford Levonzio Collins and mother Charlsie Lillie Collins.
On August 2nd, 2019, at the young age of 54 years old Riley earned his permanent wings. He left his temporary body on earth and is flying with the angels. Those who knew Riley knows that he is most likely teaching them something new. Riley was known by many, loved by all. Rest easy dad, keep your bearing and eyes on the horizon. This is not a good bye, but we will see you later. Love ya "Riles"!
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 9:00 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge. Public viewing will be all day on Tuesday, with the family again receiving friends from 4:00 to 5:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home with funeral service to follow. Interment will follow at Grace Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Rutledge.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 5, 2019