|
|
Riley David Wampler Sr.
Lenoir City - Riley David Wampler Sr. - age 73 of Lenoir City, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. Riley was a member of First Baptist Church Lenoir City. He retired as Loudon County Clerk after 32 years of service. Riley was a loving family man, he never met a stranger and was always willing to help people. He was an avid golfer. Riley was preceded in death by his parents, Joe F. and Agnes Norris Wampler; his brothers, Bobby Wampler and Harry Wampler; and his sister and brothers-in-law, Bennie and Wayne Roach and Richard "Bud" Wilburn.
Riley leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Vicki Gaddis Wampler; daughters, Tammie Wampler (Chris Gierisch) and Sheri Carr (Rev. Mark Carr); son, Riley David Wampler, Jr. (Christy); grandchildren: Ashton Oody (Tyler), Rileigh Grace Barbour, Michael Wampler, Lindsay Wampler, Samuel Carr, Anna Carr, and Daniel Carr; sisters, Newell (Leonard) Grimes, Violet Wilburn, and Janet (Alvin) Clemmer; sister-in-law, Jennifer Wampler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tom Gaddis (Cheri), the late John Gaddis (Jeanne); many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10th at Refuge Church at Pleasant Hill. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Dick DeMerchant and Rev. Mark Carr officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Jerry Vittatoe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 9, 2019