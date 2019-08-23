Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Two Rivers Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Two Rivers Church
1934 - 2019
Riley Ellis Obituary
Riley Ellis

Lenoir City - Riley Goodwin Ellis, age 84, of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019.

Riley was a member of Two Rivers Church. He spent his life working in global vinyl tape sales. Riley was an avid golfer and enjoyed water sports. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his step daughters, Nancy Lynn West and Lauren Ann Toca.

Riley is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janice Ellis; children, Scott Kramer and wife Teri , Jeff Ellis and partner Jaron, Diana Ellis; grandchildren, Julie Hummel and husband Ryan, Sara West, Brian Toca and wife Brittany, Will Toca, John Toca, Troy Kramer and Brett Kramer; two great grandchildren; many dear friends; special dog, Ace.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:45 p.m. on Sunday at Two Rivers Church followed by a Celebration of Life at 5 p.m. with Pastor Danny Matthews officiating.

Interment will be in Lake View Cemetery in Lenoir City.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019
Remember
