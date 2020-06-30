Rita Caldwell
Knoxville - Rita Caldwell age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 27, 2020, after along fight with Alzheimer's. Rita is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dave Caldwell, her sons: David M. Caldwell, Robert Caldwell and wife Felicia, and Sean Caldwell and wife Michele; as well as her beloved grandchildren Mollie E. Caldwell and Christopher Caldwell. Rita was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church. Rita devoted her life to others as a Registered Dietitian as well as a Certified Executive Chef. Rita also loved playing the organ. The family will receive friends Thursday July 2, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral mass will be held Friday July 3, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 9:30 am. Family and friends will meet 10:45 am at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 am entombment service with full military honors. The family would like to thank all the caregivers involved with taking care of Rita. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.