Rita Johnson
Knoxville - Rita Juanita Johnson age 73 of the Karns Community, passed away March 21, 2020. She was a Senior Paralegal for Garner and Conner PLLC in Maryville, TN. She was greatly appreciated for her working relationship with Christopher Conner and co-workers that worked with her in the office. Rita was a very loving wife, mother and Nana. She was a humble and loving lady. Preceded in death by her parents, Oris and Evelyn Tharp. Survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Lynn P. Johnson; son and daughter-in-law, Clint Allan and Tonya Johnson; daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn Michelle and Matthew Whited; grandchildren, Robert Joshua and Haley Michelle Whited and Destani and Jeremy Hamilton. A service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020