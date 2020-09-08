Rita Lorino Smith
Knoxville, TN - Mrs. Rita Lorino Smith, age 90, died Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2020, at her new home with daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer & Doug Dunn in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mrs. Smith was a lifelong resident of Morristown, and recently lived in independent living at Shannondale Retirement Center, Knoxville.
Mrs. Smith was born June 28, 1930 in Elizabethton, TN, the eldest child of Frank Norman Lorino and Mattie Eleanor Hopkins Lorino (Hagans). Her family owned several restaurants in Morristown, including the Little Dutch, a Morristown landmark. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1948 and Belmont College (Nashville) in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, H. Conway Smith, Jr., on August 8, 1950. She worked in the Hamblen Co. School system, first as a library aid at Rose Elementary School, then as a librarian at Morristown West High School. In her late 40s, Mrs. Smith returned to school at UT, Knoxville to earn her degree in English and taught high school English at Morristown West before retiring. In the 1960's and 1970's, Mrs. Smith starred and performed in several Theatre Guild productions and she continued to support the arts throughout her life.
Mrs. Smith was raised in the First Baptist Church. After her marriage, she became a member of The First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Later, she considered The Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, Knoxville, her church home.
Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by husband H. Conway Smith, Jr., infant daughter Laura Lynn Smith; parents Frank Norman Lorino and Mattie Eleanor Hopkins Lorino (Hagans); stepfather Frank Maywood Hayes Hagans; sister Deloris Lorino Smith; and brother William John Lorino.
Mrs. Smith leaves behind two daughters, Leslie Underwood and husband Greg, and Jennifer Dunn and husband Doug; 4 grandchildren whom she adored - Drew (Christy) Underwood, Aaron (Megan) Underwood, Rachel Dunn, and Sarah Dunn; 4 beautiful great-grandchildren, Brody, Maddy, Ally, and Addi Underwood; her youngest sister whom she considered her dearest friend, Frankie Moyers, and her brothers-in-law, Charles Moyers and Bob Smith whom she considered as close as brothers, and dear sister-in-law Bette B. Lorino. Mrs. Smith had several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly - Mike, Mark, and Carol Smith, Laura Golliher, Frank and Mary Lorino, Martha Burgin, and Greg and Karen Moyers, their spouses and many great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins. In recent years, Mrs. Smith discovered through DNA testing a long lost first cousin, Larry (T-Bone) Barr, his wife Melinda and daughter Meredith. Larry was the son of her father's brother Joe, from whom her father was separated when he was a young boy. She was so grateful to make this family connection and loved Larry and his family very much. Mrs. Smith's two closest friends made her laugh every time they spoke, Charlie Murrell Smith, Tempe, AZ and Leona Tilson, Morristown, TN. She loved attending her monthly Book Club gatherings with dear longtime friends in Morristown and continued to attend whenever possible. Mrs. Smith worked in the library at Shannondale Retirement Center and enjoyed the many friendships she made while a resident there.
A graveside service for family and close friends will occur in Morristown at a later date.
Friends wishing to express sympathy may do so by giving to The Morristown & Morris Township Library, your local Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), The American Heart Association
, or your local Democratic Party.
