Rita Myers
Rita Myers

Knoxville - Rita Kay Jordan Myers passed away Friday, July 3rd at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital with her beloved sons by her side. Rita fought a long battle with cancer.

A lifetime resident of Knoxville, Rita attended Fulton High School and graduated in 1982. Following high school, she worked in a number of local businesses - a favorite being an assistant manager for Cas Walker's grocery store.

We will remember Rita for her giving heart, her sense of humor, her deep love and devotion to her mother and the kindness she instilled in her "boys".

Rita is survived by: mother, Marjorie Chapman; son, Joseph Myers and wife Christy; son, Joshua Myers and partner Amanda Rippons; siblings, Donna Jordan, Wayne Jordan, Jimmy Jordan and wife Cheryl; special cousin Kim Brown and husband Leroy; nephew, Khristian Pickett; niece, Wendy Merland. Preceded in death by beloved sister Linda Jordan Welch and fiance Harold Wade "Robert" Robinson.

The family also wishes to thank the nursing staff on floor 8 North and in the IMC at Fort Sanders Hospital for their devoted care and kindness.

Receiving of friends will be on Sunday, July 12 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel from 2pm until 4pm. Memorial service to follow presided over by The Rev. Amy Morehous. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society for Rita Myers.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
