Robbie Mae Anderson
Oak Ridge - Robbie Mae Anderson was born to the late Fonzo and Nellie Jane Scott, November 20, 1932. She peacefully departed this life, July 21, 2019 at NHC, Oak Ridge.
Robbie Mae loved God and she accepted Christ into her life as her Savior; member of True Light Missionary Baptist Church.
Devoted mother, wife, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends reminiscing about her life and years spent living in Boston and Detroit.
Robbie was preceded in death by husband, Richard "Pete" Anderson, parents; son, Ronnie E. Scott, Sr.; grandparents, Joe and Josephine Grant Upton; brothers, Fonzo Jr. and William Lee Scott.
Survivors, granddaughters, Rhonda Scott, Knoxville, TN, Tara Scott, Oak Ridge, TN, and Tiffany Scott, Chattanooga, TN; grandson, Ronnie (Danielle) Scott, Jr., Oak Ridge, TN; daughter-in-Law, Deborah C. Scott, Oak Ridge, TN; nephew, Sherby Scott; great grandchildren, Sherrod Scott, Adrian Scott, Undra "Monte" Davis, Brennen Scott and Laken Scott; great-great grandchildren Zamonte Davis, DaMillyan Scott, Unyriah Davis, and DaMoni Scott; special niece, Dorothy Patton; friends, Vera Anderson and Willie-Lou Wade; the Anderson Family and many other friends and relatives too numerous to name.
The family wishes to thank Caris Healthcare Tennessee and NHC Oak Ridge for their care and support of our grandmother.
Family will receive friends, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Thursday at True Light Missionary Baptist Church; funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Elder Darius Waters, Officiating.
Interment Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 24, 2019