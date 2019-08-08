Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Edgewood Cemetery
Robbie Sowards Fox


1926 - 2019
Robbie Sowards Fox Obituary
Robbie Sowards Fox

Knoxville - Robbie Sowards Fox, age 93, passed away on August 4, 2019, at her home in Knoxville. She was born on July 4, 1926, in Lynch, Kentucky, to Robert and Gladys Sowards. She always enjoyed the fact that her birthday was a national holiday. Robbie was a member of First Baptist Concord. She especially enjoyed the ladies in her Sunday School class and was a charter member of another group called Thrivers and Survivors. Robbie never met a stranger and always made people around her laugh. She loved playing cards and bunco, traveling with friends, swimming in the pool and watching sports, especially the Tennessee Volunteers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wesley Fox, Jr; brother, Jim Sowards; and nephew, Bob Weaver. Robbie is survived by her children, Alva Whaley, Gail Thompson, James Fox, Timothy Fox, and Joni Fox; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; brother, David Sowards; sister, Patricia Weaver; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends. Graveside services will be 10am Saturday, August 10 at Edgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Robbie's memory to .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
