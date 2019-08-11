Resources
August 7, 1933 - May 6, 2015

God made a Wonderful Mother that nourished ten children. You never grew old even though the struggle was not easy. He made you a smile of sunshine, and you showed that unconditional love to many. God molded your heart of pure gold. Thanks for the legacy you left behind through your faith in God. You taught us that God is our Healer, Provider and Deliverer. You are One in a Million, we miss you very much and you will always live in our hearts.

Love,

Your children, grandchildren and the entire family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
