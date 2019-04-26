|
|
Robert A. Lasher
Kingston, TN
Robert A. Lasher, Sr. age 82 of Kingston passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Young's Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He loved boating, fishing and woodworking. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Pauline Lasher, brothers James and George Lasher. Survivors include: Loving wife of 60 years Frances; Children Robert Alan Lasher, Jr. (Paige); Angela Narramore (San); Brenda Stombaugh (Wade); Grandchildren Devan Jones (Annie); Hunter Stombaugh (Suriana); Matthew Stombaugh; Colt Narramore (Sarah); Chas Narramore (Whitney); Great grandchildren Hayden Stombaugh; Trey and Tyson Narramore. Funeral 3pm Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Young's Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Dr. Jeff Sledge and Rev. Dale Watson officiating. The church doors will open at 2:30pm Sunday. Burial will follow at Lawnville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to at or 800-822-6344. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019