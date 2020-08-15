Robert "Coco" Andrade III
Knoxville - Robert "Coco" Andrade III was born on August 31, 1971 to Dorothy Parks and the late Roberto Andrade Jr. in New York City. On August 9, 2020, he was called home by his heavenly Father.
He was baptized and received Christ at an early age and attended St. John Missionary Baptist Church (Knoxville).
Robert was employed at Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) for almost 14 years as a Bus Operator and formerly with the Knox County Sheriff's Department.
Affectionately called "Coco" by family and friends, he was the epitome of an amazing father to his children, a loving son, grandson, brother, "favorite" uncle, nephew, cousin, and good friend. Whether he greeted you with a smile, a hug, a handshake or just a kind word, it was always genuine.
Survived by sons, Kalyn, Jamaari, Mekhi and Javier Andrade; daughter, Bianca Andrade; mother, Dorothy Parks; brothers, Gerald Parks-Andrade, Desmond Andrade and Anthony Lucas; sister, Maria Lucas; grandmother, Genevieve "Big Mama" Parks; nieces, Italia and Karisma Parks-Andrade; nephews, Shafiyq and Malachi Parks-Andrade; a host of other family and friends to include: Paul, Greg and Keleigh Garrett, the Garrett, Miles, Carter, Lawyer, Andrade, Zapata, Maples, Robinson, Taylor, Nixon and Arnwine families; special friends, Natasha Smith, Rynee Boykins, Marie Jean, Jack Scott, Garry Mack and Troy "Eastwood" Woodard and his co-workers and friends at KAT.
Tuesday, August 18, 2020, family and friends may view from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at McDonald Drive Church of Christ, 3800 McDonald Road, Knoxville, TN. Social distancing and face masks are required. Flowers may be delivered to the church during this time. A private graveside will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
