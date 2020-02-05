Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
Robert "Bob" Atchley


1937 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Atchley Obituary
Robert "Bob" Atchley

Knoxville - Robert Link "Bob" Atchley, age 82, of Knoxville passed away suddenly Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020 at his home.

Bob was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Karns. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Bob was retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He was an avid sportsman, loved the outdoors and traveling in his R V.

Bob is preceded in death by his son, Eric Lee Atchley; parents, Ed Link Atchley and Dorothy Nancy Headrick Atchley; brother, Paul E. Atchley.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley J. Atchley; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Lori K. Atchley of Chattanooga; daughter and son-in-law, Lori D. Atchley and Floyd Wilkinson of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Eric Atchley and wife Julie, Brynn Byers and husband Henry and their son, Sutton, and Paige Atchley; sisters, Betty Wright, Glenda Stevens and husband Jack, Judy Dance, Peggy Simpson and husband Mike; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel followed by a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. with Rev. Michael Thomas officiating.

Private interment will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue for graveside services with full military honors conferred by the U S Navy and the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CROSS Ministries, www.crossministries.org, PO Box 7344, Knoxville, TN 37921.

Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Atchley family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
