Robert BallKnoxville - Robert Ball, age 65 of Knoxville and formerly of Slaters Branch, KY passed away June 28, 2020. He was a hard worker spending a long time working in the coalmines of Kentucky and West Virginia, and retiring from Shoffner Kalthoff MES where he was a certified plumber. He was a faithful and compassionate man. He loved the Lord and his family. He was a kind and loving husband, father and friend. Robert was a member of West End Church of Christ. He loved the outdoors and spending time on the back deck. Preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Alice Ball; brother, Scotty Ball and sister, Pat Coeburn. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Debbie Ball; son, Robbie Ball; daughter Robyn (Mike) Bayne; faithful canine companion, Zoey; brothers, Jerry (Debbie) Ball, Jeff Ball; sisters, Polly Francis, and Sue Akers; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Homer) Preece and Teresa Fouch, several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Rev. Jeremy Weekley will be officiating. Family and friends will meet at Edgewood Cemetery on Friday at 9:45 am for a 10:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com Weaver Funeral Home5815 Western Ave.Knox., TN 37921