Robert Ball
Robert Ball

Knoxville - Robert Ball, age 65 of Knoxville and formerly of Slaters Branch, KY passed away June 28, 2020. He was a hard worker spending a long time working in the coalmines of Kentucky and West Virginia, and retiring from Shoffner Kalthoff MES where he was a certified plumber. He was a faithful and compassionate man. He loved the Lord and his family. He was a kind and loving husband, father and friend. Robert was a member of West End Church of Christ. He loved the outdoors and spending time on the back deck. Preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Alice Ball; brother, Scotty Ball and sister, Pat Coeburn. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Debbie Ball; son, Robbie Ball; daughter Robyn (Mike) Bayne; faithful canine companion, Zoey; brothers, Jerry (Debbie) Ball, Jeff Ball; sisters, Polly Francis, and Sue Akers; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Homer) Preece and Teresa Fouch, several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Rev. Jeremy Weekley will be officiating. Family and friends will meet at Edgewood Cemetery on Friday at 9:45 am for a 10:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knox., TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
June 30, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
