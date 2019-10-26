|
|
Robert Banks
Seymour - Robert Joseph Banks, Sr., age 93 of Seymour, passed away October 25, 2019. He was born April 14, 1926 in Bayonne, N.J. Robert was raised and educated in Elizabeth N.J. He was a WWII Veteran, serving in the South Pacific 3rd Marine Division and the North China 6th Marine Division. Robert retired from Elizabeth Police Department after 25 years as the Sergeant in the Homicide Division. He was named Policeman of the Year in 1974 and received numerous police and civic commendations. Robert was a member of N.J. Retired Police Local #3, Local Counsel #3832, Knights of Columbus, Third Marine Division Association, IWO JIMA Survivors Association, Alexander Bonnyman DET 924 and the Marine Corps League. He was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Helen Banks; loving wife of 63 years, Mildred Banks; grandson, Thomas Banks. Survivors include his sons, Robert Banks, Raymond Banks; daughters, Linda Banks, Mary Lou Keimig; brother, Alexander Howard; 17 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Berry Highland South Funeral Home Tuesday, October 29th, from 5-7 PM. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, October 30th, at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 307 Black Oak Ridge Rd, Seymour, TN 37865. Following the mass family and friends will go in procession to Berry Highland South Cemetery for full military honors graveside service. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E. Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019