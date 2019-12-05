|
|
Robert Barnhill
Strawberry Plains - Robert Leander Barnhill, Jr. - age 75 of Strawberry Plains, TN passed away to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Bobby, as he was affectionately known, was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 26, 1944 to Robert and Nell Barnhill, Sr. After moving back to Knoxville, Bobby married Janice Marie Bowers on October 12, 1963. He worked at Cas Walker's and then was employed by Levi Strauss and company on Cherry Street as a machinist for 45 years. After retirement, Bobby started his own business, Bob's Sewing Machine Repair and was very successful. He was also a part-time farmer and loved to bale hay and work with his cattle. Bobby was drafted into the Vietnam War and spent two years proudly serving his country on routes between Germany and Vietnam. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Nell Barnhill, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Barnhill; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Willard. He is survived by wife of 56 years, Janice Barnhill of the home; daughter, Tanya Wolfenbarger of Morristown; grandson, Zeke Wolfenbarger of Morristown; aunt, Betty Smith of Johnson City; and a host of other family members, friends, and special pet Sylvester. Special thanks to Dr. Haji, Dr. Boka, the nurses of the 8th and 9th floors and NICU, Chaplain Randy Tingle, and a very special thank you to NICU nurse, John Jenkins, all of Ft. Sanders Medical Center. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 PM Monday, December 9, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Lenny Smith officiating. There will be a procession immediately after the service to Eastview Memorial Gardens for the interment with full military honors provided by East TN State Honor Guard. Friends may call at their convenience on Sunday at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019