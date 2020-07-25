1/1
Robert Barry DuBose
Robert Barry DuBose

Robert Barry DuBose, 59 entered into eternity, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Tennova Turkey Creek.

Devoted member of Canaan Baptist Church of Christ Inc, and the Knoxville District Baptist Association.

He is remembered by his sister, Charlotte Coffer; niece and nephew, Shaquetta and Brandon; uncle, Thomas (Pauline)

DuBose; other relatives and friends.

Visitation 6:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary; Celebration of Life, Saturday,

August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Canaan Baptist Church, 1117 Beaman Lake Rd.

Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Robert DuBose Scholarship Fund, at Canaan.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
