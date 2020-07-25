Robert Barry DuBoseRobert Barry DuBose, 59 entered into eternity, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Tennova Turkey Creek.Devoted member of Canaan Baptist Church of Christ Inc, and the Knoxville District Baptist Association.He is remembered by his sister, Charlotte Coffer; niece and nephew, Shaquetta and Brandon; uncle, Thomas (Pauline)DuBose; other relatives and friends.Visitation 6:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary; Celebration of Life, Saturday,August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Canaan Baptist Church, 1117 Beaman Lake Rd.Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Robert DuBose Scholarship Fund, at Canaan.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY