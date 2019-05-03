|
Robert Bartlett Howard
Oak Ridge, TN
Robert Bartlett Howard died peacefully at home on April 28, 2019. He was 54. Bob was born in Louisville, KY on May 11, 1964, the oldest of three children to Dr.Robert and Marsha Howard. The family relocated to Oak Ridge, TN in 1976. Bob went on the graduate from Oak Ridge High School in 1982. Bob loved God, family, music, animals, and books. The Beatles being one of his favorite all-time groups, "Blackbird singing in the dead of night, take these broken wings and learn to fly. All your life, you were only waiting for this moment to arise", from "Blackbird", 1968. His favorite job was working at Mr.K's Bookstore in Oak Ridge. He had an amazing sense of humor and quick wit and an uncanny memory. He loved family get-togethers and even planned several after the death of his parents in 2017 and 2018. Even though he had no children of his own, he unconditionally loved his niece and four nephews. Bob is survived by his brother Mark and his wife, Laura, his sister Susan, and niece and nephews- Luke, Sam, Kaia, Mark James, and Taylor. 1 Peter 5:6-10 Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you at the proper time, casting all your anxiety on Him, because He cares for you. Be of sober spirit, be on the alert. Your adversary, the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. But resist him, firm in your faith, knowing that the same experiences of suffering are being accomplished by your brethren who are in the world. After you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who called you to His eternal glory in Christ, will Himself perfect, confirm, strengthen and establish you. Services will be held at a date to be determined in June. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 3, 2019