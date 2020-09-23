1/1
Robert "Bob" Bates
Robert "Bob" Bates

Powell - Bates, Robert "Bob" 66 of Powell, TN passed away in the comforts of his home on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was a University of Tennessee Class of 75 graduate. Bob was a retired member of the Local 102, which led him to a career of employment with Honeywell and Carrier HVAC systems. Throughout Bob's lifetime, he was an active member within many local organizations such as the Beagle Club, Jr. Pro Girls Basketball, youth girls fastpitch softball as well as countless others. He was a large mentor in the success of his son's athletic and academic career. Bob was an amazing Papaw to six grandchildren and devoted his retirement to enjoy watching them grow. He was passionate about many things including, Tennessee Walking and Racking horses, fishing, hunting, golf, and farming. Bob touched the lives of many people throughout the years and his legacy will live on.

He is preceded in death by father, Robert H. Bates; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Helen Lovelace. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jeannie Bates; daughters, Alicia (Nathan) Grooms of Powell, TN and Heather (Stephen) Seals of Knoxville, TN; son, Robby (Ashley) Bates of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Addison Grooms, Easton, Tensley, and Scarlett Seals, Luke and Josh Bates; sister-in-law, Brenda Faye (Gary) Tucker; brothers-in-law, Frank (Annette) Lovelace and Randy (Shannon) Lovelace.

Family will receive friends Saturday, September 26th from 12:30-2:30pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with graveside service immediately following at 3:00pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery.

Due to Bob being a 2018 liver and kidney transplant recipient, the family wishes in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Vanderbilt Transplant Center: Memo: Robert Bates Liver/Kidney 1313 21st Ave. South Oxford House Suite 805 Nashville, TN 37232.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
