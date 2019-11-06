Services
Robert Benedict "Bob" Yager

Robert Benedict "Bob" Yager Obituary
Robert "Bob" Benedict Yager

Knoxville - Robert (Bob) Benedict Yager, age 77, passed away November, 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Family will receive friends 5:30-7pm Friday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A funeral mass will be held 10am Saturday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Burial will immediately follow in Pleasant Forest Cemetery. For a full detailed obiturary, please visit the Click Funeral Home website at www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
