Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
East Governor John Sevier Highway
View Map
Robert Blackburn Burdette Obituary
Robert Blackburn Burdette

Knoxville - Robert Blackburn Burdette, passed away on December 3, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife Arlene Frances Burdette. He was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran, who was with the First Marine Division during World War II. He was one of the last of the Marines that served in China during the war. He went on to retire from General Electric, serving as the service manager for the East Tennessee/Virginia region. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 9th 2019 at 11:30 am at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on East Governor John Sevier Highway. The family request, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to The . Arrangements by Berry Highland Memorial. Friends may leave their condolences at www.highlandmemorialknoxville.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
