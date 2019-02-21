|
Robert Bradley Douglas
Knoxville, TN
Robert Bradley Douglas, known as Brad Douglas, was born October 12th, 1978. Brad spent his life in the Knoxville area embracing the Tennessee Volunteers, fishing and hiking. Brad's favorite thing to do was to take him and his family exploring. It is with great sadness that the family of Brad Douglas announces his passing at the age of 40. His spirit, enthusiasm and willingness to put other's needs above his own will be missed but not forgotten.
Brad is proceeded in death by grandparents John and Carrie Sanders, and lovingly remembered by mother Betty Ann Sanders, companion Shallann Deneve and his children, Maximus Douglas and Tia Deneve, as well as his work family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2 P.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Skaggs Cemetery, Main Street, Maynardville, Tn. with a celebration of life to follow at the graveside 2 P.M. Saturday. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019