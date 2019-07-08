|
Robert "Bobby" Branson
Knoxville - Robert H. "Bobby" Branson, age 81, entered in to a home of peace and rest on July 3, 2019. He was a born-again child of God and a member of Unity Baptist Church. He retired from TRW after 25 years and then retired from Urban Meridian after 16 and a half years. He was a loving and caring man that was a lot of fun to be around. He was preceded in death by parents Rubie & Raymond Branson, and brothers David and Phillip Branson. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Nina McCloud Branson, daughter Kimberly Branson, son Steven Branson, sisters Nancy Gunter and Margaret (Ricky) Passmore, and several Nieces and Nephews. Family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Tuesday July 9, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm with a service to follow at 8:00pm officiated by Rev. Charlie Tindell and Rev. Doug Fielden. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 11:30am to process to Mount Harmony Cemetery for a 12:30pm Interment Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
