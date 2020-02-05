Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:45 AM
Union Cemetery
Washington Pike
Pickens - Robert L. Brasher III - age 47 of Pickens, SC formerly of Knoxville passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Loudon County, TN. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 7, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Saturday at Union Cemetery on Washington Pike for a 10:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
