Services
Robert "Buzz" Brody

Knoxville - Robert "Buzz" Brody passed away peacefully Monday, April 27, 2020.

A veteran of the US Army, Buzz was known for his gregarious and outgoing personality as well as his love of all living creatures, great and small. He attended Castle Heights Military Academy. Buzz's parents founded Terminal Garage, where he worked with them and his brother for several years. Following in his family's footsteps, he became a leader in the business community and founded Campers Corner, which he ran for over 50 years. Buzz loved the outdoors, fishing, and his family more than anything. He leaves a legacy of family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Buzz was preceded in death by son, Evan; parents, Herbert and Flora; and brother, Bill.

He is survived by his wife of 60+ years Sondra; sons, Kirk and Raymond; daughter, Paige; daughters-in-law, Donna and Beth; six grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A private family burial was held at New Jewish Cemetery to honor Buzz's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Beth El, 3037 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or Young Williams Animal Shelter, 3201 Division St., Knoxville, TN 37919 or a .

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020
