Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bryan Carter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Bryan Carter Obituary
Robert Bryan Carter

Knoxville, TN

Robert Bryan Carter, age 48 of Oak Ridge, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by grandparents; Jack & Lucille Johnson, Wayne & Georgia Ruth Carter. Survived by parents; Gail & Robert Carter, and sister Debbie Carter. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with Reverend Sam Haun officiating. The family would like to thank all of the staff of Homebase Empowerment for all of their assistance in the care of Robert. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now