|
|
Robert Bryan Carter
Knoxville, TN
Robert Bryan Carter, age 48 of Oak Ridge, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by grandparents; Jack & Lucille Johnson, Wayne & Georgia Ruth Carter. Survived by parents; Gail & Robert Carter, and sister Debbie Carter. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with Reverend Sam Haun officiating. The family would like to thank all of the staff of Homebase Empowerment for all of their assistance in the care of Robert. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 17, 2019