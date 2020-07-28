1/1
Robert Burgess
Robert Burgess

Knoxville - Robert Arthur Burgess, age 93, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away July 24, 2020, at his home in Kingston Hills. He was a longtime accountant, bookkeeper and tax adviser for small businesses. Earlier in his professional career, he worked for several national consumer-products companies and received recognition for his sales success on multiple occasions. He also nurtured a life-long interest in the art of magic and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, in which he was bestowed the Order of Merlin for his long service. He mostly was a weekend hobbyist but performed professionally before children and adults. His last appearance was in September 2019 before fellow residents at Shannondale Assisted Living in Knoxville. He grew up on Chicago's Northside and attended Waller High School. While a teenager, he secured a job as a doorman at an iconic residential building on Chicago's Lakeview Avenue, where he met his future wife, Leta Gill, whose father acted as building superintendent. As World War II was coming to an end, he enlisted in what was then known as the U.S. Army Air Forces. He trained in Texas and Alaska to be a mechanic on B-29 aircraft and received an honorable discharge in 1946. The son of French-speaking Canadian immigrants, he was the first in his family to attend college and graduated from Roosevelt University with a B.S. in Marketing in 1953.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Leta; parents, Thomas and Honora Burgess; and brothers, Tom Burgess and John Burgess. Survivors include sister, Mary Wulff, of Rockford, Ill., daughter Lynn Burgess and son-in-law Michael Revord, of Waynesville, N.C.; son Dean Burgess and daughter-in-law Donna, of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Abigail Jacobi (Jordan), Elisabeth Steadman (Mike Skorcz), Sara-Emily Steadman (Benjamin Stattmann), Claire Burgess (Aaron Caffee), Andrew Burgess and Mark Burgess; and great-grandchildren, Fletcher Jacobi, Sam Jacobi, Leta Zuzu Skorcz and Marvin Skorcz. A family memorial service will be held at a future date. The family expresses its appreciation to the staff at Shannondale for their love and kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee, P.O. Box 32731, Knoxville, TN 37930-2731. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
