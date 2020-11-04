1/
Robert C. "Pete" Blackstock
Robert C. "Pete" Blackstock

Knoxville - Robert C. "Pete" Blackstock, age 94 of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. He retired from Coca-Cola Company, KCDC and UT concessions for 52 years. He also ran concessions at Winona Street Ballpark for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Blackstock; baby daughter, Robin Lynn; parents, Charles and Isabell Blackstock; brothers, Billy, Don, Charles and sister Laura Franklin. He is survived by his sons, Bernie Blackstock (Sandy) and Phillip Blackstock (Susan); grandchildren, Justin Blackstock (Stephanie), Adam Blackstock, Nathan Blackstock (Courtney) and Abby Hannon (Tim); great grandchildren, Brandon, Elizabeth, Katie, Mary Emma, Mahaley, Liam and Eliza; grand nieces and husbands Sandra and Tom McLain, Linda Franklin Ernst and husband Bob. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for at 1:00 pm graveside service with Dr. Alan Price officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Martha's Ministry at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
