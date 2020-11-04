Robert C. "Pete" Blackstock
Knoxville - Robert C. "Pete" Blackstock, age 94 of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. He retired from Coca-Cola Company, KCDC and UT concessions for 52 years. He also ran concessions at Winona Street Ballpark for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Blackstock; baby daughter, Robin Lynn; parents, Charles and Isabell Blackstock; brothers, Billy, Don, Charles and sister Laura Franklin. He is survived by his sons, Bernie Blackstock (Sandy) and Phillip Blackstock (Susan); grandchildren, Justin Blackstock (Stephanie), Adam Blackstock, Nathan Blackstock (Courtney) and Abby Hannon (Tim); great grandchildren, Brandon, Elizabeth, Katie, Mary Emma, Mahaley, Liam and Eliza; grand nieces and husbands Sandra and Tom McLain, Linda Franklin Ernst and husband Bob. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for at 1:00 pm graveside service with Dr. Alan Price officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Martha's Ministry at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
