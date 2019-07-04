|
|
Robert C. (Bob) Morton
Knoxville - Robert C. (Bob) Morton, age 88, passed away June 30 th , 2019 at home, surrounded by his family, after an extended illness.
He was born in Bristol, TN, to the late Anna Lee and Cecil Morton on July 7, 1930. On August 12, 1952, after a whirlwind courtship, he married Jane Tuttle of Winston Salem, NC; celebrating 66 years of marriage together last year.
Surviving him are his wife Jane Morton, children Andy (Karon) Morton, Ginger (Ron) Garrett, David (Leslie) Morton, grandchildren Scott Morton, Jon Morton, Reb Bearden, Will Bearden, Sean Morton, Brynn Morton, great grandchildren Alaina Bearden and Radley Bearden.
As a student, Bob displayed an early talent for playing the trumpet. During school years, the military, and beyond, he would play locally in jazz bands. After serving in the U.S. Navy at Little Creek Naval Base in Norfolk, VA, and on the U.S.S. Belle Grove in the Bering Sea for 4 years, he graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1957. Bob enjoyed his career with M & M Mars Company, Inc. and was regarded at work as a friendly, reassuring presence. He always saw the humor in situations, endearing people to him.
After being transferred to Knoxville as a young husband and father, he became a member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden, Toastmasters, and Deane Hill Country Club. Bob, with Jane by his side, enjoyed touring in their motor homes, recreational vehicles, and boats. They also had many happy years traveling together throughout Europe and the U.S. and spending time at their second home, "Clam-ity Jane" in Garden City Beach, SC.
Graveside services will be held at Pleasant Forest Cemetery in Farragut, TN on July 6, 2019 at 4:00 pm; Reverend Mark Moreland officiating.
A reception for family and friends at the Morton residence will follow immediately.
Services will be provided by Click Funeral Home. Online condolences may be received by the family via www.clickfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 4 to July 6, 2019