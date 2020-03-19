|
|
Robert C. Pressley, Jr.
ROBERT C. PRESSLEY, JR., "JOHNNY", age 87, entered his Heavenly home and reunited with his beloved wife, Sue, on March 19, 2020.
Johnny was born on February 20, 1933 in Morristown, TN. He graduated from Morristown High School and then East Tennessee State College following his honorable discharge from the United States Army in 1955.
It was at ETSC that he met his bride, Nina Sue Castle. The first words Sue said to Johnny before she even knew his name were, "You are the biggest flirt I've ever seen". They were married almost 56 years. Johnny and Sue were longtime members of Meridian Baptist Church. Johnny spent his working career as an insurance adjuster, retiring from Fireman's Fund in 1996. Johnny was known for his sense of humor, his infectious smile, his kind and compassionate spirit and brightening someone's day with a chocolate candy treat or an encouraging, "Enjoy the day and do well". His interests included golf, western movies, history, good food and friends and family.
Johnny or "Papa Johnny" was preceded in death by his wife, Sue, and his parents, Robert C. Pressley and Rebecca Sue Luttrell Pressley. He is survived by his sons, Danny (Allison) Pressley and Nixon (Tina) Pressley, his grandchildren, Sam (Chelsea) Pressley and their soon to be born son, Haley (Zack) Jones and Connor Pressley, his sister Lynne Pressley Anservitz and several cousins, nieces and nephews. During his time at Shannondale he enjoyed the companionship of Lindsay Watkins, her husband Ryan and their daughter Abby. Special thanks to the Shannondale of Maryville staff and the Amedisys staff for the compassionate care they provided.
A private graveside service will be held on March 21, 2020 at Emma Jarnagin Cemetery, Morristown, TN. Due to the current pandemic, a Memorial/Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shannondale of Maryville, c/o David Maxwell, 804 Shannondale Way, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020